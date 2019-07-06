Variety reported that Spacey was interviewed in the US in May by Scotland Yard officers investigating six allegations of sexual assault that were said to have occurred between 1996 and 2013. Spacey was not arrested, although the report indicates the investigation continues.

No details on the focus of the meeting or where it took place were provided. “In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team,” the force said in a statement to Variety. “He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Spacey’s legal team has not responded to the report.

The actor was a former artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2003 to 2015.

Spacey caught a break this week when a man who claimed he was groped by him in a Nantucket bar dropped his civil lawsuit. Spacey will still face criminal charges in the 2016 incident.