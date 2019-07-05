Kevin Spacey Nantucket Accuser Drops Civil Lawsuit; Criminal Charges Remain

The young man who filed a civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey over an alleged groping incident in 2016 has withdrawn the suit, according to the attorney representing the man.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said in an email to select media organizations including the Associated Press today that the suit filed by his client June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. The attorney provided no reason for the dismissal, and he noted he would have no further comment.

The criminal charges against Spacey stemming from the cast remain unchanged. The actor has pleaded not guilt to indecent assault in battery stemming from the incident at a Nantucket bar in 2016 during which the alleged victim – then an 18-year-old man working as a bus boy at the Club Car restaurant – says Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him. The young man is the son of a Boston TV anchor.