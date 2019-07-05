Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Nexstar Stations Dark On DirecTV Amid Dispute With AT&T

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kevin Spacey Nantucket Accuser Drops Civil Lawsuit; Criminal Charges Remain

Kevin Spacey
AP

The young man who filed a civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey over an alleged groping incident in 2016 has withdrawn the suit, according to the attorney representing the man.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said in an email to select media organizations including the Associated Press today that the suit filed by his client June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. The attorney provided no reason for the dismissal, and he noted he would have no further comment.

The criminal charges against Spacey stemming from the cast remain unchanged. The actor has pleaded not guilt to indecent assault in battery stemming from the incident at a Nantucket bar in 2016 during which the alleged victim – then an 18-year-old man working as a bus boy at the Club Car restaurant – says Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him. The young man is the son of a Boston TV anchor.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad