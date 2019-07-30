Kevin Hart To Star In & Produce Comedic Thriller Series ‘Action Scene’ For Quibi

Kevin Hart will star in the Quibi original series Action Scene, a comedic action-thriller based on the frenetic opening scene of his 2016 concert film Kevin Hart: What Now? His company Laugh Out Loud is producing.

Executive produced by Kevin Hart, his longtime business Jeff Clanagan and Dave Becky, Action Scene will feature Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action-movie role of a lifetime. After being rejected for the role, Kevin randomly encounters a leading A-List action movie star. Their meeting inadvertently sets off a chain of events that force Hart to fight his way through a series of over-the-top action sequences with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes, per Quibi.

It is the first production of its kind from Laugh Out Loud, which brings together some of comedy’s boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts, candid celebrity antics and more.

Meanwhile, it’s another day, another series order for Quibi. The digital shortform platform led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman has been on a content tear in recent weeks. The service set to launch year has announced some two dozen series since it secured $100 million in ad sales from Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch, Walmart, Progressive and Google — the first companies to sign up with “category exclusivity.”