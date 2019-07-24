In Living Color creator Keenen Ivory Wayans is joining TBS’ The Last O.G. as showrunner for its upcoming third season. Wayans also will direct four episodes of the comedy series, starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The gig reunites Wayans and Morgan who previously worked together on the 2006 comedy feature Little Man.

Co-created and executive produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. launched as cable’s #1 comedy in 2018 and continues to be a ratings success with season two reaching a multiplatform audience of 32.5 million viewers thus far.

Wayans succeeds Saladin K. Patterson who served as showrunner in Season 2 and series’ co-creator John Carcieri, who exited after production wrapped on Season 1.

Season two of The Last O.G. saw Morgan’s character Tray going all in on his dreams of becoming a chef, and Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) collaborating with an unlikely business partner.

“We can’t wait to see where Keenen takes this series next,” said Brett Weitz , general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV. “It’s honestly a dream scenario to work with one of the true trail-blazers of social humor; he’s the perfect fit for The Last O.G.”

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Wayans and Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; and Joel Zadak of Artists First.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be working with such a great cast, team of producers and reuniting with Tracy Morgan,” said Wayans. “Together we’re all going to take the show to the next level.”

Wayans is best known for creating, executive producing and hosting the groundbreaking Emmy-winning sketch comedy series In Living Color, which launched the careers of Jamie Foxx and Jim Carrey, among others. His additional credits include directing features White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, co-writing Hollywood Shuffle with actor/director Robert Townsend, and co-producing Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. Wayans is repped by Scott Schwartz of Schwartz Management and attorney Peter Dekom.