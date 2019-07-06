Kawhi Leonard is coming home, and he’s bringing fellow hometown star Paul George with him.

ESPN is reporting that the Los Angeles Clippers have come to an agreement with Leonard, the MVP of the 2019 NBA finals, to sign a four-year, $141 million contract. The contract ends his one-year run with the Toronto Raptors, a moment that resulted in the first Canadian NBA champions.

The surprise in the deal is the trade for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, also an LA native. The Clippers made the blockbuster trade to prevent Leonard teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers, creating a super team for the ages. Now, they will share a building at Staples Center, but war against each other in different uniforms.

To get George, the Clippers will send four future unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick, and two pick swaps to the Thunder to get George.