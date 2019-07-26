Katie Aselton To Star In Nate Bargatze ABC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The League alumna Katie Aselton is set as the female lead opposite Nate Bargatze in his multi-camera ABC comedy pilot, from The Carmichael Show creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher, showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and 20th Century Fox TV.

Based on the life and comedy of Bargatze, the series follows Nate (Bargatze) and his wife Laura (Aselton) who choose to move from California to Nate’s native Tennessee, where his parents still live, to raise their 6-year-old daughter. They find the pursuit of a simple life to be much more complicated than they imagined.

The project is penned by Bargatze, Carmichael, Katcher and Bargatze’s writing partner Dan Shaki. Drew Goddard will direct the pilot, produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association with Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Executive producing the pilot are Bargatze, Carmichael, Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as showrunner, Goddard and Brillstein’s Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray.

Aselton, known for her starring role as Jenny in FX comedy series The League, was most recently seen in the Paramount comedy Book Club and in Nick Corirossi’s Deep Murder. She just wrapped production on the feature film Silk Road opposite Jason Clarke, and will next be seen in Noble Jones’ The Tomorrow Man. Her other TV credits include FX’s Legion, HBO’s Animals, Togetherness, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Room 104 and Hulu’s Casual.

She is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.