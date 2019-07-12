Katherine Waterston Circling HBO & Sky’s Jude Law Mystery Drama ‘The Third Day’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts franchise) is set for a major role opposite Jude Law in HBO and Sky drama The Third Day.

HBO and Sky would not comment.

Produced by Sky Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, The Third Day is penned by Utopia writer Dennis Kelly and produced in association with theater company Punchdrunk International.

In the series, Law plays Sam, who is being drawn to a mysterious island off the British Coast and thrown into the unusual world of its secretive inhabitants. Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest that puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life.

Waterston will play Jess, who Sam encounters on the island, we hear.



The Third Day is the latest co-production between Sky and HBO following the success of Chernobyl and forthcoming Helen Mirren-fronted period drama Catherine the Great.

That six-part limited series will be directed by National Treasure director Marc Munden and is produced by The Enfield Haunting’s Adrian Sturges. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin are also writers for the series.

Waterston will next star in feature The World to Come opposite Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck — who also produces — and Jesse Plemons. She’s repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorneys Robert Koch and Gretchen Rush.