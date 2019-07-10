Katherine Heigl To Star & Executive Produce Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Drama Series

Katherine Heigl (Suits) will star in and executive produce Netflix’s Firefly Lane, a drama series based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, from Maggie Friedman (No Tomorrow).

Written and executive produced by Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane centers on two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Heigl will play Tully, a force of nature: magnetic, ambitious, reckless, and fiercely loyal. Still bearing the scars of a traumatic childhood, she is dogged by inner loneliness, even as she goes on to fabulous fame and fortune as a journalist and talk show host. Her saving grace is her best friend and soulmate, Kate, with whom she shares an unshakable bond.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose. Hannah is co-executive producer. Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Heigl is currently wrapping up a two-season run on Suits, which is going into its ninth and final season on USA Network. She is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Nancy Heigl, and attorney Stephen Barnes.