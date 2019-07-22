‘Jolt’: Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox & Stanley Tucci Join Kate Beckinsale Action-Comedy; Shoot Under Way In London

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Cannavale (Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black) and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games) are joining Kate Beckinsale (The Widow) in Millennium Media’s action-comedy Jolt, which is now under way in London.

Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) is directing the feature about Lindy, an acid-tongued woman (Beckinsale) with rage issues. Lindy controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin (Courtney), which gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future but when he’s murdered, she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer. Meanwhile, detective Vicars (Cannavale) and detective Nevin (Cox) mark Lindy as their chief suspect.

Script comes from Scott Wascha. Pic will shoot for eight weeks in the UK and Bulgaria.

Producers are David Bernardi, Robert Van Norden, Les Weldon and Yariv Lerner for Millennium Media, alongside Sheryl Clarke (Cloverfield). Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media.