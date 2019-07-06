Karlovy Vary Winners: Bulgarian Pic ‘The Father’ & German Drama ‘Lara’ Win Main Prizes

The 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has wrapped today and set its winners with Bulgarian road-trip comedy The Father taking home the top prize Grand Prix Crystal Globe, which comes with cash prize of $25,000. Scroll down for a full list of winners.

The Czech festival’s special jury prize went to German drama Lara, while best director went to Tim Mielants for Belgian feature Patrick. Milan Ondrík won best actor for his role in Czech film Let There Be Light and Corinna Harfouch won the best actress accolade for the aforementioned Lara.

This year’s competition jury comprised Štěpán Hulík, Annemarie Jacir, Sergei Loznitsa, Angeliki Papoulia and Charles Tesson. As previously revealed, there were career Crystal Globes for Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson.

Full List Of Winners:

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

The Father / Bashtata

Directed by: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Bulgaria, Greece, 2019

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Lara / Lara

Directed by: Jan-Ole Gerster

Germany, 2019

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Tim Mielants for the film Patrick / De Patrick

Belgium, 2019

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Corinna Harfouch for her role in the film Lara / Lara

Directed by: Jan-Ole Gerster

Germany, 2019

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Milan Ondrík for his role in the film Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Directed by: Marko Škop

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

The August Virgin / La virgen de agosto

Directed by: Jonás Trueba

Spain, 2019

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Promissing new talent Antonia Giesen for her role in the film The Man of the Future / El hombre del futuro

Directed by: Felipe Ríos

Chile, Argentina, 2019

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

EAST OF THE WEST JURY

Denis Ivanov, Ukraine

Juho Kuosmanen, Finland

Tomáš Pavlíček, Czech Republic

Ioanna Stais, Greece

Dagnė Vildžiūnaite, Lithuania

EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

The Bull / Byk

Directed by: Boris Akopov

Russia, 2019

EAST OF THE WEST SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

My Thoughts Are Silent / Moi dumki tikhi

Directed by: Antonio Lukich

Ukraine, 2019

DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION

DOCUMENTARY FILMS JURY

Andreas Horvath, Austria

Aline Schmid, Switzerland

Gastón Solnicki, Argentina

GRAND PRIX FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM (5 000 USD)

The financial award goes to the director of the award-winning film.

Immortal / Surematu

Directed by: Ksenia Okhapkina

Estonia, Latvia, 2019

DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Confucian Dream / Kongzi meng

Directed by: Mijie Li

China, 2019

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

Jiří Suchý – Tackling Life with Ease / Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát

Directed by: Olga Sommerová

Czech Republic, 2019

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD

CINEMA

Julianne Moore, USA

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD

CINEMA

Patricia Clarkson, USA

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Vladimír Smutný, Czech Republic

NON-STATUTORY AWARDS

AWARD OF INTERNATIONAL FILM CRITICS

Awarded by The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).

FIPRESCI JURY

Hugo Emmerzael, Netherlands

Viktor Palák, Czech Republic

Ana Sturm, Slovenia

The August Virgin / La virgen de agosto

Directed by: Jonás Trueba

Spain, 2019

THE ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD

THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Alyda Faber, Canada

Martin Horálek, Czech Republic

Peter Sheehan, Australia

Lara / Lara

Directed by: Jan-Ole Gerster

Germany, 2019

Ecumenical Jury Commendation

Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo

Diected by: Marko Škop

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019

FEDEORA AWARD

Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean for the best film from East of the West – Competition section.

FEDEORA JURY

Maja Bogojević, Monte Negro

Pavlina Jeleva, Bulgaria

Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi, Italy

Passed by Censor / Görülmüştür

Directed by: Serhat Karaaslan

Turkey, Germany, France, 2018

FEDEORA JURY Special Mention

Aga’s House / Shpia e Agës

Directed by: Lendita Zeqiraj

Cosovo, Croatia, France, Albania, 2018

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL AWARD

For the best European film in the Official Selection – Competition and in the East of the West – Competition.

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL JURY

Maarten Alexandera, Belgium

Carinzia Camilleri, Malta

Éva Demeter, Hungary

Denis Samardžić, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Scandinavian Silence / Skandinaavia vaikus

Directed by: Martti Helde

Estonia, France, Belgium, 2019

KVIFF EASTERN PROMISES WINNERS: WORKS IN PROGRESS, DOCS IN PROGRESS, EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD AND KVIFF & MIDPOINT DEVELOPMENT AWARD AT KARLOVY VARY IFF 2019

WORKS IN PROGRESS (100,000 Euro)

JURY

Khalil Benkirane, Qatar

Aija Berzina, Latvia

Virginie Devesa, France

Pigeon’s Milk / Moloko Ptitsy

Directed by: Eugen Maryan

Producers: Roman Borisevich, Alexander Kushaev, Anna Shalashina

Russia, Moldova

DOCS IN PROGRESS (5,000 EUR)

JURY

Pierre-Alexis Chevit, France

Lejla Dedić, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Patricia Drati, Denmark

Directed by: Afsaneh Salari

Producers: Afsaneh Salari, Jewel Maranan

Iran, Philippines

EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD (50 000 EUR)

JURY

Majlinda Tafa, Albania

Tereza Nvotová, Slovak Republic / Czech Republic

Frank Peijnenburg, Netherlands

Bottled Songs

Directed by: Kevin B. Lee, Chloé Galibert-Laîné

Producers: Kevin B. Lee, Chloé Galibert-Laîné

Germany, France, USA, Finland

KVIFF & MIDPOINT DEVELOPMENT AWARD (10 000 EUR)

Some Birds / Valami Madarak

Directed by: Dániel Hevér

Producer: László Dreissiger

Hungary