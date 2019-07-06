Karlovy Vary Winners: Bulgarian Pic ‘The Father’ & German Drama ‘Lara’ Win Main Prizes

The 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has wrapped today and set its winners with Bulgarian road-trip comedy The Father taking home the top prize Grand Prix Crystal Globe, which comes with cash prize of $25,000. Scroll down for a full list of winners.
The Czech festival’s special jury prize went to German drama Lara, while best director went to Tim Mielants for Belgian feature Patrick. Milan Ondrík won best actor for his role in Czech film Let There Be Light and Corinna Harfouch won the best actress accolade for the aforementioned Lara.
This year’s competition jury comprised Štěpán Hulík, Annemarie Jacir, Sergei Loznitsa, Angeliki Papoulia and Charles Tesson. As previously revealed, there were career Crystal Globes for Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson.
Full List Of Winners:
GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
The Father / Bashtata
Directed by: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Bulgaria, Greece, 2019
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
Lara / Lara
Directed by: Jan-Ole Gerster
Germany, 2019
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Tim Mielants for the film Patrick / De Patrick
Belgium, 2019
BEST ACTRESS AWARD
Corinna Harfouch for her role in the film Lara / Lara
Directed by: Jan-Ole Gerster
Germany, 2019
BEST ACTOR AWARD
Milan Ondrík for his role in the film Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Directed by: Marko Škop
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
The August Virgin / La virgen de agosto
Directed by: Jonás Trueba
Spain, 2019
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
Promissing new talent Antonia Giesen for her role in the film The Man of the Future / El hombre del futuro
Directed by: Felipe Ríos
Chile, Argentina, 2019
EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION
EAST OF THE WEST JURY
Denis Ivanov, Ukraine
Juho Kuosmanen, Finland
Tomáš Pavlíček, Czech Republic
Ioanna Stais, Greece
Dagnė Vildžiūnaite, Lithuania
EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
The Bull / Byk
Directed by: Boris Akopov
Russia, 2019
EAST OF THE WEST SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
My Thoughts Are Silent / Moi dumki tikhi
Directed by: Antonio Lukich
Ukraine, 2019
DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION
DOCUMENTARY FILMS JURY
Andreas Horvath, Austria
Aline Schmid, Switzerland
Gastón Solnicki, Argentina
GRAND PRIX FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM (5 000 USD)
The financial award goes to the director of the award-winning film.
Immortal / Surematu
Directed by: Ksenia Okhapkina
Estonia, Latvia, 2019
DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
Confucian Dream / Kongzi meng
Directed by: Mijie Li
China, 2019
PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD
Jiří Suchý – Tackling Life with Ease / Jiří Suchý – Lehce s životem se prát
Directed by: Olga Sommerová
Czech Republic, 2019
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD
CINEMA
Julianne Moore, USA
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD
CINEMA
Patricia Clarkson, USA
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Vladimír Smutný, Czech Republic
NON-STATUTORY AWARDS
AWARD OF INTERNATIONAL FILM CRITICS
Awarded by The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).
FIPRESCI JURY
Hugo Emmerzael, Netherlands
Viktor Palák, Czech Republic
Ana Sturm, Slovenia
The August Virgin / La virgen de agosto
Directed by: Jonás Trueba
Spain, 2019
THE ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD
THE ECUMENICAL JURY
Alyda Faber, Canada
Martin Horálek, Czech Republic
Peter Sheehan, Australia
Lara / Lara
Directed by: Jan-Ole Gerster
Germany, 2019
Ecumenical Jury Commendation
Let There Be Light / Nech je svetlo
Diected by: Marko Škop
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2019
FEDEORA AWARD
Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean for the best film from East of the West – Competition section.
FEDEORA JURY
Maja Bogojević, Monte Negro
Pavlina Jeleva, Bulgaria
Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi, Italy
Passed by Censor / Görülmüştür
Directed by: Serhat Karaaslan
Turkey, Germany, France, 2018
FEDEORA JURY Special Mention
Aga’s House / Shpia e Agës
Directed by: Lendita Zeqiraj
Cosovo, Croatia, France, Albania, 2018
EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL AWARD
For the best European film in the Official Selection – Competition and in the East of the West – Competition.
EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL JURY
Maarten Alexandera, Belgium
Carinzia Camilleri, Malta
Éva Demeter, Hungary
Denis Samardžić, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Scandinavian Silence / Skandinaavia vaikus
Directed by: Martti Helde
Estonia, France, Belgium, 2019
KVIFF EASTERN PROMISES WINNERS: WORKS IN PROGRESS, DOCS IN PROGRESS, EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD AND KVIFF & MIDPOINT DEVELOPMENT AWARD AT KARLOVY VARY IFF 2019
WORKS IN PROGRESS (100,000 Euro)
JURY
Khalil Benkirane, Qatar
Aija Berzina, Latvia
Virginie Devesa, France
Pigeon’s Milk / Moloko Ptitsy
Directed by: Eugen Maryan
Producers: Roman Borisevich, Alexander Kushaev, Anna Shalashina
Russia, Moldova
DOCS IN PROGRESS (5,000 EUR)
JURY
Pierre-Alexis Chevit, France
Lejla Dedić, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Patricia Drati, Denmark
Directed by: Afsaneh Salari
Producers: Afsaneh Salari, Jewel Maranan
Iran, Philippines
EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD (50 000 EUR)
JURY
Majlinda Tafa, Albania
Tereza Nvotová, Slovak Republic / Czech Republic
Frank Peijnenburg, Netherlands
Bottled Songs
Directed by: Kevin B. Lee, Chloé Galibert-Laîné
Producers: Kevin B. Lee, Chloé Galibert-Laîné
Germany, France, USA, Finland
KVIFF & MIDPOINT DEVELOPMENT AWARD (10 000 EUR)
Some Birds / Valami Madarak
Directed by: Dániel Hevér
Producer: László Dreissiger
Hungary
