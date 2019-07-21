Taylor Swift Block Vote May Be In Jeopardy For Kamala Harris, Thanks To Scooter Braun Fundraiser

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris may have put the Taylor Swift block vote in jeopardy, thanks to holding a fundraiser at Swift archrival Scooter Braun’s home in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The Swifties recoiled at the news of the fundraiser at Braun’s Brentwood home. He’s been enmeshed in a feud with the singer over ownership of her back catalog, which he acquired by buying the Big Machine Record Group, which included her early albums. The singer’s fans have since demonized him, even though he insists he gave her opportunities to acquire the catalog.

Braun is a longtime supporter of Harris, and the fundraiser drew such notables as Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Ironically, Swift herself has shown some support for Harris in the past, retweeting a few online comments by the senator.

The news of the fundraiser comes as as Swift fans launched an #IStandWithTaylor hashtag, certifying their allegiance in the ongoing feud that some have equated to bullying.

Some of the reactions;

Does @ewarren or @KamalaHarris have a plan to get those garbage can men of manipulation to return the masters to @taylorswift13? If so, that's who I'm canvassing for. #WeStandWithTaylor — Charlsie Niemiec (@OMGCLN) July 1, 2019

Oh and Katy Perry, say goodbye to your reconciliation campaign with Taylor Swift. Not a good look for either Kamala Harris or Perry for that matter. — K (@SaricakesTTV) July 21, 2019

AND THE SELLOUT AWARD GOES TOO….Kamala Harris! For having Scooter Braun throw her a party with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato just to make people like her. It worked for Hillary…. #SelloutInChief#TaylorSwift #scooterbraun #KamalaHarris #ArianaGrande #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/SE5dhHXg6f — Benjamin D Goldman (@realDannyGold) July 21, 2019