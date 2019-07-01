Kaley Cuoco To Star In ‘The Flight Attendant’ Drama Series Picked Up By WarnerMedia Streamer, Inks New Deal With Warner Bros. TV

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is staying at the studio behind the blockbuster comedy series with an expansive new agreement at Warner Bros. TV Group that includes a series pickup by WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform of thriller drama The Flight Attendant, with Cuoco starring and executive producing and Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. coming on board to produce alongside Warner Bros.

The multi-faceted pact includes a new two-year pod deal for Cuoco’s production company, Yes, Norman Productions, and a talent holding provision for Cuoco’s acting services beyond The Flight Attendant, with Warner Bros. TV committed to developing new series projects, including multi-camera and single-camera half-hour comedies and hourlong dramedies, with an eye toward her starring.

Cuoco has been in high demand coming off the hugely successful sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which just ended its 12-season run on CBS. With two greenlighted series through her previous WBTV pact, the newly picked up The Flight Attendant and the animated Harley Quinn on DC Universe, and several projects in development, Cuoco opted to stay at her long-time home where she has a longstanding close relationship with the top executives, Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brad Paul.

“I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship,” Cuoco said. “They’re stuck with me now!”

Cuoco and her Yes, Norman Productions team led by SVP Suzanne McCormack, who joined the company last year, will continue to develop projects for broadcast, cable, on-demand/streaming and digital platforms via WBTVG divisions, including Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.

Cuoco launched Yes, Norman, which she named after her dog, in 2017 with a pod deal at WBTV. The first project under that deal was The Flight Attendant, with Cuoco optioning the rights to the book by Chris Bohjalian before it had been published by Doubleday.

Steve Yockey (Supernatural) adapted the novel, which became a bestseller. Cuoco is executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Production; Suzanne McCormack co-executive produces. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

Additionally, Yes, Norman produces (alongside Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker’s Ehsugadee Productions) the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation series Harley Quinn, for the DC Universe digital subscription service, with Cuoco voicing the title character and serving as an executive producer (with Halpern, Schumacker, Dean Lorey and Sam Register) on the half-hour adult animated action-comedy.

On the development front, Yes, Norman has Sick Girl, a psychological thriller based on the novel from debut author Rachel Hargrove, among a number of projects in the works with Warner Bros.

Cuoco has drama series experience. Between her starring roles on two hit comedy series, ABC’s 8 Simple Rules and CBS’ Big Bang, she did a stint on the WB’s Charmed. Reworking the female lead in the original pilot for Big Bang and casting Cuoco in the role was one of the key changes credited with helping make the comedy a runaway success.

Cuoco is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, SDB Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller.