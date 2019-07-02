Justin Bodle Dies: Power Television Founder & ‘Crusoe’ Producer Was 58

British television exec and Power Television founder Justin Bodle has died at age 58. He passed away at his home in the south of France earlier Tuesday.

Bodle started his career at Thames Television selling air time to advertisers before joining Peter Orton’s Hit Entertainment, where Bodle learned the world of international television sales, licensing the Muppets and the Jim Henson catalog around the world. Bodle structured the first ever program barter deal on British television, placing The Muppet Show on Super Channel in 1987.

He subsequently formed Power Television, where he moved into producing high-end drama including the Emmy-winning Henry VIII with Ray Winstone, Archangel with Daniel Craig, Crusoe for NBC and a strand of TV movies for Lifetime.

After selling Power and then buying it back for a short time, Bodle moved his focus full time to producing, most recently shooting a feature film in China.

He is survived by his three children.