Julie Anne Robinson Re-Ups First-Look Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated director Julie Anne Robinson is staying put at Universal Television, renewing her first-look deal with the studio for two more years. Under the pact, Robinson will develop and executive produce through her CannyLads scripted and will direct projects for all platforms. At CannyLads, Robinson will continue to be joined by Head of Development Kelly Pancho.

“As a producer, Julie Anne’s eye for unexpected source material and her tenacity throughout the creative process consistently yields results,” said Jim Donnelly, Universal Television EVP of Comedy Development and Erin Underhill, EVP of Drama Development. “And as a director, she always deliverers pilots with a distinctive look and feel that stand out from the rest.”

Robinson developed and executive produced The Catch with Shonda Rhimes, and the NBC series I Feel Bad alongside Amy Poehler. Most recently, she directed the comedy pilot Like Magic for NBC, which she also developed.

Robinson has 12 network pilots to her name seven of them going to series in the US. Prior to that, she directed both theatre and award-winning TV shows in the UK such as Coming Down the Mountain and Blackpool.

Robinson’s TV directing credits also include Masters of Sex, Nurse Jackie, Orange is the New Black, Grace and Frankie, Castle Rock, Parks and Recreation and The Good Place. She also directed the studio features One for the Money and The Last Song.

“Universal Television is such an exciting home for CannyLads,” Robinson said. “We love the people we work with. We also love that Universal Television works across all platforms-from network to streaming, and are strong in both drama and comedy. We are looking forward to creating more content and a great future with Universal Television.”

Robinson is repped by WME, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.