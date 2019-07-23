Judy Garland, Sid Luft Documentary Gets Showtime Premiere Date; ‘Sid & Judy’ Includes Rare Garland Footage

The tumultuous marriage of Judy Garland and Sid Luft gets the documentary treatment on Showtime this October, with director Stephen Kijak Sid & Judy making use of the recently public observations of Luft as well as never-before-heard recordings by Garland.

Showtime Documentary Films announced the doc today, with a TV premiere of Friday, October 18, 8 p.m. ET/PT. Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh narrate the film, which screened in June at the Frameline Festival in San Francisco and is set for Outfest Los Angeles on Saturday, July 27 in Hollywood.

Luft was Garland’s third husband as well as, for a while, her manager. In Showtime’s description, Sid & Judy chronicles their life together through “Luft’s observations, only recently made public, and Garland’s own words…” What emerges, says Showtime, is “a poignant portrait of a woman whose vulnerabilities were exploited by an industry she helped build, but whose resilience, entrepreneurship and unfailing commitment to her creative gifts kept her fighting.”

Sid & Judy utilizes rare concert footage, never-heard-before voice recordings and personal photos. Producing for Showtime is Passion Pictures with producers John Battsek and Diane Becker. John Kimble, Philip Sandhaus, Bryan O’Connell, Joel Gotler and Erik Skinner serve as executive producers.

Here is the poster for Sid & Judy: