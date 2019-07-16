Judge Grants Domestic Violence Temporary Restraining Order Against ‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss

A Los Angeles judge has granted a domestic violence temporary restraining order against The Bachelor and The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss, court documents show.

Fleiss is accused of attacking his pregnant wife, Laura Fleiss, on July 4 at their home in Hawaii. Laura Fleiss filed the petition for the restraining order after her husband allegedly attacked her and “demanded” she have an abortion. (Read the order here). A court hearing is scheduled for August 6.

“While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion,” Laura Fleiss said in the document. “Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.’”

Laura Fleiss said in the filing: “While Mike has frequently been verbally abusive towards me during our marriage, in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child. Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child. He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

The filing continued: “This was not the first time he had threatened a divorce during our marriage, but now, he was using this threat as leverage to force me to have an abortion. In addition, on July 4th, Mike made the following statements to me: ‘I am cutting you off financially Monday morning’; ‘You are paying for everything with your money’; ‘Next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach’; and ‘You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.’”

Deadline has reached out for comment from ABC and the show’s producer Warner Horizon and will update when we hear back.

Laura Fleiss is represented by attorneys Samantha Spector and Lisa Meyers. Photos purporting to show marks on Laura Fleiss’ body after the alleged attack were included in the filing.

Mike Fleiss was in the news recently after getting into a Twitter feud with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and Kelly Ripa over comments Ripa made on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan about The Bachelor show, saying that it “disgusts” her.

Fleiss, who uses the Twitter name @fleissmeister, tweeted, “Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!”, referring to both Live with Kelly and Ryan and The Bachelor being under the ABC/Disney umbrella. Pompeo came to Ripa’s defense, saying The Bachelor series does not pay Ripa’s salary, then threatened, “Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsoooowhite.”

Filming on the current season of The Bachlorette has wrapped except for the two-night live finale in two weeks.