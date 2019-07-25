Tony Nominee Joshua Henry Takes Lead In Hit Songwriter Ross Golan’s ‘The Wrong Man’ Musical

Tony-nominee Joshua Henry, along with Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez, have been cast in the world premiere in New York this September of multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan’s The Wrong Man, producers announced today.

The musical, as previously announced, marks the reunion of Hamilton’s director (Thomas Kail) and orchestrator (Alex Lacamoire). Previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 18, with an opening night of Oct. 7, at the Off Broadway MCC Theater.

Golan (book, music, lyrics) has written massive hits for a massive roster of artists including Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, One Direction, Idina Menzel, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Cee Lo Green, 5 Seconds of Summer, Prince Royce, Snoop Dogg, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammer, James Blunt, Big Sean, Travis Barker, Lukas Graham, Skylar Grey, Rixton, The Vamps, and Icona Pop.

Golan’s first stage musical was initially conceived as an acoustic solo piece, but over a decade has grown to include a full-length concept album (set for release tomorrow) and an animated film (premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival).

Ciara Renee Shutterstock

The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, and tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn’t commit.

Playing Duran will be Henry, most recently seen on Broadway as Billy Bigelow in the acclaimed revival of Carousel (read Deadline’s interview with Henry here). Prior to Carousel, he played Aaron Burr in L.A.’s Hamilton, and this fall will star opposite Jason Mamoa in See for Apple TV.

Other credits include the film Renegades, and on stage, Shuffle Along, Violet and The Scottsboro Boys, among others.

Renée was recently seen on The Big Bang Theory’s final season and recurring on Facebook’s original series Strangers. Other credits include Netflix’s Master of None and CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. On stage she’s been in Big Fish, Pippin, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Ryan Vasquez has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Waitress and Wicked, and on TV in The Good Fight, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Code.