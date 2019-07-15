‘Inception’ Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Host Podcast About The Creative Process With Cadence13

EXCLUSIVE: Inception and Looper star Joseph Gordon-Levitt is to launch his own podcast that will explore a range of different aspects of the creative process.

The actor has partnered with podcast firm Cadence13 to launch Creative Processing with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which will launch on August 19. It will feature interviews with a range of guests including Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson and graphic artist Shepard Fairey.

He will debut new episodes every week through October 22 for the ten-part series. Other guests include Yuka Honda and Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear as well as casting director Mary Vernieu. Gordon-Levitt, who previously found online artists community HitRecord, will also invite listeners to submit questions to the podcast, which will serve as a springboard for the discussion with his guests.

Cadence13 is the podcast company behinds shows such as Against The Rules With Michael Lewis, Lauren Conrad’s Asking For A Friend and Crooked Media’s Pod Saves America.

It’s a busy few months for Gordon-Levitt, who is attached to a raft of high-profile features including Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of The Chicago 7, Amazon’s hijacking thriller 7500 and a Netflix sci-fi feature with Jamie Foxx.

Gordon-Levitt said, “I’m a big fan of the podcast format, because it provides enough time to have a real conversation,” said Gordon-Levitt. “In most media, you’re forced to speak in sound bites, so you can never dive very deeply into any particular thought or idea. It’s sort of funny how nowadays, at the same time as social media is making our attention-spans shorter than ever, podcasts have risen up to offer this long-form alternative. I’ve been wanting to try it for years, and I’m grateful to get the opportunity to do so with Cadence13.”

Chris Cororcan, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 added, “Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s storied career and first-hand insight into the creative process will make this series a truly collaborative experience for listeners and a great fit for the podcast space. We are excited to bring Joe’s voice and perspective to Cadence13.”

Listen to the trailer below: