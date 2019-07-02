Jordan Fisher, Drew Ray Tanner, Michelle Buteau Join Sabrina Carpenter In Netflix Dance Comedy ‘Work It’

Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys 2, Rent: Live!), Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale) and Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe, First Wives Club) are lacing up their dance shoes for the Netflix original movie Work It, which is set to begin filming this week in Toronto.

Sabrina Carpenter leads the ensemble cast that includes previously announced Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand) and Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash, Love, Simon).

Laura Terruso is directing the pic, which follows Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter), whose admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition. She forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Alison Peck wrote the screenplay. Alicia Keys is producing under her A.K. Worldwide Productions banner along with Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Duttont and STXfilms Production. Carpenter is the executive producer, while Aakomon Jones will serve as the film’s choreographer.

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes teaser for the film to accompany the casting announcement. See below.