Jon Park Joins Comedy Central’s ‘Awkwafina’; Luis Moncada Set For ‘Get Shorty’ Season 3

Korean-American rapper Jon Park (aka Dumbfoundead) is set to recur on Comedy Central’s upcoming scripted series Awkwafina. He will join the titular actor-rapper Awkwafina in the series which follows a twenty-something Nora living in Queens, striving for a larger than life existence while living with her father and grandmother.

Park will play Nora’s friend Doug on the series. He joins a cast that includes Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, “Las Culturistas” podcast) as Nora’s more successful cousin, BD Wong (Mr. Robot, Gotham) as her father, and Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black) as her grandmother.

The Crazy Rich Asians star teamed with Karey Dornetto (SMILF, Portlandia) and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy, American Dad) to write the pilot which was directed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City, Rough Night). Comedy Central ordered 10 episodes of Awkwafina last year. The series is executive produced by Awkwafina, Dornetto, Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First, and co-executive produced by Hsiao. Monika Zielinska, Adam Londy and Rachel Olson are Executives in Charge of the show for Comedy Central.

Park recently worked on The Mick and appeared on Starz’s Power. His latest feature Bodied was produced by Eminem and directed by Joseph Khan. It premiered at TIFF and became YouTube Premium’s first feature acquisition. His feature Ktown Cowboys won the Special Jury Prize at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival. He also created and starred in the scripted comedy web series, Run DMZ for Ben Silverman’s LOUD and was in the Khan’s feature Detention with Josh Hutcherson, Dominic Monaghan and Dane Cook.

He is repped by CAA and Art/Work Entertainment.

Luis Moncada has booked a recurring guest star role on the forthcoming third season of Epix’s Get Shorty. He will play Queso, a lieutenant in the Capotillo Cartel that controls crime in Los Angeles and butts heads with Yago, who is newly released from prison after the events of season two.

The dark comedy is based on Elmore Leonard’s best-selling novel from 1990. In season two of the series, Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) struggled to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when his washed-up producing partner Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano) agrees to wear a federal wire and begins a romantic relationship with dangerous crime boss Amara De Escalones (Lidia Porto). Season three finds Miles embracing more ruthless methods as he settles scores in an attempt to continue climbing the Hollywood ladder.

Moncada is best known for his role as Marco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. His other credits include Queen of the South, The Night Shift as well as the TV adaptation of Lethal Weapon.

He is represented by Mills Kaplan Entertainment and Global Artists Agency.