Netflix Sets Jonathan Majors For ‘The Harder They Fall’; Jeymes Samuel Makes Helming Debut

Jonathan Majors has been set to star in The Harder They Fall for Netflix. Jeymes Samuel, who in the music game goes by the name The Bullits and who collaborated on The Great Gatsby soundtrack with Jay-Z, will make his feature directorial debut.

Majors will star as outlaw Nat Love, who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison. He reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge. Film is casting up quickly. Idris Elba has been rumored to be circling, but there is no deal at this point.

Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel are producing.

Majors is popping in a big way. He can currently be seen in starring role in the lauded Joe Talbot-directed The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which broke out of Sundance, was launched in limited release by A24 and has slowly been broadening since. Majors made his screen debut in February 2017 starring in the ABC miniseries When We Rise, and followed with the Focus Features sci-fi thriller Captive State, Gully, Hostiles and White Boy Rick.

Majors just wrapped Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, a war drama that filmed in southeast Asia and also stars Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno and Delroy Lindo. Netflix will release that film in 2020. Majors also recently wrapped production on the Max Winkler-directed Jungleland alongside Charlie Hunnam, Jessica Barden and Jack O’Connell. The movie is set to be released later this year.

Majors is currently in production on HBO’s straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, tapped for the role by creator Jordan Peele. He stars alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Keep an eye on this fast-rising Yale grad. Majors is repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.