Jonathan Groff Set For ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Off Broadway Revival

Jonathan Groff is, suddenly, Seymour with this fall’s Off Broadway return of the beloved Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical Little Shop of Horrors. Co-starring with Mindhunter‘s Groff in the Michael Mayer-directed revival will be Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle.

The production and casting was announced today by producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin and John Joseph. Previews begin Tuesday, September 17, at the Westside Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, October 17.

Tammy Blanchard Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening) will play Seymour, the hapless, lovestruck florist who creates a monster when he starts feeding a voracious, people-eating and fast-growing plant. Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) will play his co-worker and love Audrey (she’s the one who gets to sing the show’s stand-out song “Suddenly, Seymour”).

Borle (Something Rotten!, NBC’s Smash) has been cast as Audrey’s cruel dentist boyfriend Orin Scrivello (played in the 1986 film version by Steve Martin).

Christian Borle Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Little Shop of Horrors premiered Off Off Broadway in 1982, establishing the careers of Ashman (book and lyrics) and Menken (composer), and eventually moving to Off Broadway, Broadway, London and stages around the world. The star-studded ’86 film version, directed by Frank Oz, featured Rick Moranis, Ellen Green (who originated the role on stage), John Candy, Bill Murray and others.

In addition to Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), the creative team for the upcoming production will include choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz and puppet designer Nicholas Mahon. Will Van Dyke will be music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger.

Additional cast will be announced at a later date.