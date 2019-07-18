Jon Stewart Blasts Sen. Rand Paul For Blocking 9/11 Victims Compensation Funding

Former talk show host Jon Stewart said Sen. Rand Paul was engaging in “fiscal responsibility virtue signaling” by holding up approval on the refunding of the 9/11 victims compensation fund.

Paul today was a key vote in blocking Senate approval of the legislation, which would extend funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund until fiscal 2090. The bill was passed last week by the House 402-12.

Sounding familiar notes on his pet theme, Paul cited the country’s growing debt and said new spending should be offset by cuts elsewhere.

“It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country. Any new program that’s going to have the longevity of 70, 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable,” Paul said. He was joined by Sen. Mike Lee in placing a hold on the legislation.

The funding is still expected to pass before the August Congressional recess.

Stewart, who appeared before Congress earlier to lobby for the funding, was joined on Fox News by first responder John Feal to talk about today’s action. Both have been part of lobbying Congress to get the funding secured.

Stewart accused Paul of trying to “balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community.”