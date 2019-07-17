Jon Glaser Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed actor and comedian Jon Glaser.

The six-time Emmy nominee created and starred in three TV series: Jon Glaser Loves Gear, Neon Joe Werewolf Hunter, and Delocated.

He played Councilman Jamm on Parks and Recreation and Laird on Girls.

Glaser’s other television and film credits include: Inside Amy Schumer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Robot, Wonder Showzen, Trainwreck, Be Kind Rewind, and Pootie Tang. His voice can be heard on Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Bob’s Burgers, among other series. He appeared as Video Cowboy in the ESPN web series Mayne Street, and he created, directed and starred in a series of web shorts for Comedy Central called Tiny Hands.

Glaser wrote for Inside Amy Schumer, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and The Dana Carvey Show, and his writing has appeared in the New York Times magazine, ESPN magazine, Bicycling magazine, The Onion A.V. Club, and on-line for New York magazine. His first book, My Dead Dad Was In ZZ Top, was published by Harper Perennial, and he wrote and directed the music video for Bob Mould’s “Star Machine.”