Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Blue Peter’ Host John Leslie Charged With Sexual Assault

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Former British television presenter John Leslie, who previously hosted kids show Blue Peter and ITV’s remake of Wheel of Fortune, has been charged over a sexual offence.

Leslie was charged by Scotland Yard’s Central West  Command Unit over the incident, which is understood to have taken place in Soho, London in 2008. Leslie is reported to have been informed of the charge in June. He is set to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on July 25 to face the charge.

Scotland Yard said Leslie “was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 5 June with sexual touching of a woman aged 16 or over, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003”.

Leslie has not regularly appeared on television since the early 2000s but has appeared as a radio DJ on stations including Castle FM and the Scottish Bauer Radio AM network over the last five years.

