John Krasinski Inks First-Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star and executive producer John Krasinski is expanding his relationship with Amazon Studios, signing a three-year first-look TV deal with the studio behind the series. Under the pact, Krasinski will work with his Sunday Night production banner, alongside his partner Allyson Seeger and the company’s development executive Alexa Ginsburg, to develop television series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“With his incredible authenticity and versatility, John Krasinski has brought to life some of entertainment’s most recognizable roles, including our own hero Jack Ryan,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “John’s talents extend behind the screen as a prolific writer, director and producer with a keen eye for creating original characters and stories with global appeal. We welcome John, Allyson, Alexa and the rest of the Sunday Night team to the family and can’t wait to see what they bring to our Amazon Prime Video customers all over the world.”

Krasinski will continue to star in and executive produce Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television, which will return for its second season soon on Amazon Prime Video. The Office alum co-wrote, directed, and starred in the critically acclaimed horror film A Quiet Place, which has grossed nearly $341 million worldwide. He is returning to write and direct A Quiet Place: Part II, which will hit theaters in March 2020.

“Everyone at Sunday Night is very excited to continue our partnership with Amazon Studios” said Krasinski and Seeger. “Jen has been a friend and collaborator since back in my ‘Office’ days and her vision and expectation for what she wants Amazon Studios to become is exactly where we want to be.” added Krasinski.

Krasinski is repped by WME, ID and James Adams.