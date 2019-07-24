Treehouse Pictures Acquires John Grisham Novel ‘The Confession’

Treehouse Pictures acquired the 2010 John Grisham novel The Confession, and will develop it as a film. The author and David Gernert will serve as EPs with Treehouse Pictures’ Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman producing. Novel tells the story of Donte Drumm, a young black man whose own forced confession put him on death row for the rape and murder of a high school cheerleader, and whose execution is scheduled in four days time. It’s a race against the clock to exonerate him after a man walks into a priest’s office and confesses to the crime from ten years earlier.
“With The Confession, we saw a chance to create an edge-of-your-seat thriller about injustice and the value of life at a time when many of the themes are so relevant,” said Justin Nappi, President, Treehouse Pictures. “We are excited to find the right team to bring this novel to life. It’s a story that will stay with the viewer long after the credits roll.”
Treehouse pics include Arbitrage, At Any Price, All Is Lost and Set It Up.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.