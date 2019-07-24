Click to Skip Ad
Treehouse Pictures Acquires John Grisham Novel ‘The Confession’

Doubleday

Treehouse Pictures acquired the 2010 John Grisham novel The Confession, and will develop it as a film. The author and David Gernert will serve as EPs with Treehouse Pictures’ Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman producing. Novel tells the story of Donte Drumm, a young black man whose own forced confession put him on death row for the rape and murder of a high school cheerleader, and whose execution is scheduled in four days time. It’s a race against the clock to exonerate him after a man walks into a priest’s office and confesses to the crime from ten years earlier.

“With The Confession, we saw a chance to create an edge-of-your-seat thriller about injustice and the value of life at a time when many of the themes are so relevant,” said Justin Nappi, President, Treehouse Pictures. “We are excited to find the right team to bring this novel to life. It’s a story that will stay with the viewer long after the credits roll.”

Treehouse pics include Arbitrage, At Any Price, All Is Lost and Set It Up.

 

