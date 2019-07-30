Jody Margolin Hahn To Direct Netflix Comedy Pilot ‘The Expanding Universe Of Ashley Garcia’

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific multi-cam director Jody Margolin Hahn is set to helm the pilot and additional episodes of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Netflix’s new multi-camera Latinx comedy series co-created by Mario Lopez and Speechless and Melissa & Joey producer Seth Kurland.



The Expanding Universe will center on Ashley Garcia (newcomer Paulina Chavez), the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist, who gets the chance to work for NASA. She moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor (Jencarlos Canela), a pro football player-turned-high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.

Kurland is writing with Melissa & Joey creator David Kendall and will showrun the series. Kurland, Lopez and Kendall are executive producers. Mark Schulman at 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as a consultant.

Hahn’s recent and upcoming credits include The Conners for ABC, Fox’s The Cool Kids, and Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, Fuller House and One Day At A Time, among others. She is repped by ICM Partners.