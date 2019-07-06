João Gilberto Dies: Brazilian Bossa Nova Pioneer Was 88

João Gilberto, the Brazilian singer and composer best known as a pioneer of the bossa nova style of music, died Saturday in Rio de Janerio. He was 88.

Numerous media outlets reported Gilberto’s death, including the BBC. His son confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

“His fight was noble, he tried to maintain dignity,” Marcelo Gilberto said.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in 1931, Gilberto began singing as a teenager. His style of mixing traditional and modern musical influences inspired the genre that became known as bossa nova or new beat in the 1950s.

His collaboration with American jazz saxophonist Stan Getz, “Getz/Gilberto,” won the Grammy Award for album of the year in 1965.

The album featured their version of the jazz classic “The Girl from Ipanema.”