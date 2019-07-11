‘Jingle Jangle’: ‘Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville To Star In David E. Talbert’s Netflix Holiday Family Musical

EXCLUSIVE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has joined the cast of Netflix’s first live-action original musical Jingle Jangle.

Bonneville will star alongside Forest Whitaker in the holiday film about a toymaker and a magical invention. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun), Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change), and newcomer Madalen Mills.

The event holiday musical tale, which is being produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co, is set in a cobblestone world come to life, with an embattled toymaker (Whitaker), his precocious granddaughter (Mills), and a magical invention, that if they can get it working in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Bonneville is starring in the forthcoming Downton Abbey feature film and was recently in Paddington 2.

In addition to Get Lifted’s Mike Jackson and Legend, producers are 260 Degrees Entertainment’s David E. Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Burr! Productions’ Kristin Burr, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ David McIlvain. Ty Stiklorious and Vicki Dee Rock of Get Lifted will serve as executive producers.

Talbert is behind films including Almost Christmas and El Camino Christmas, latter for Netflix. He previously directed First Sunday and Baggage Claim.

Jingle Jangle will be released in 2020. Bonneville is repped by UTA and Gordon and French.