‘Jessie’ Cast Pays Tribute To Cameron Boyce

As the outpour of sentiment and condolences continue to flow for Cameron Boyce, 20, who died Sunday from an ongoing medical condition, the tribute paid by his Jessie castmates has been unbelievably heartfelt and touching.

Boyce played Luke Ross on the Disney Channel sitcom as well as its spinoff BUNK’D. His Jessie co-star and TV sister Peyton List, was one of the many who sent out her emotional tribute via a lengthy Instagram post that was captioned, “heartbroken”.

“He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life,” she wrote. “He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love.”

She continued, “I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always… Heaven has gained a beautiful soul.”

Skai Jackson posted a behind the scenes photo and wrote: “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

Kevin Chamberlin, who starred in Jessie as the family butler wrote: “He always lit up a room when he entered-he was an extraordinarily talented actor, a selfless advocate with his charity work, and a loyal friend. Our hearts are heavy with sadness.”

His TV father Charles Esten wrote a tear-jerking thread on Twitter saying, “Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little.”

Read the tweets below.

