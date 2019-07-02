Jeremy Steckler Named Film Production President At Imperative Entertainment

Imperative Entertainment has hired Jeremy Steckler to be its president of film production. Steckler comes from Condé Nast Entertainment Group, where he was EVP Motion Pictures and produced The Old Man and the Gun, Only the Brave and Mosul, the latter of which is in post-production at AGBO.

At Imperative, Steckler will develop a slate of films to complement projects already underway there, the company said. His challenge will be to increase Imperative’s output of tastemaker films, with 30WEST continuing to provide financing and distribution advice across the slate. The company most recently generated the Clint Eastwood-directed The Mule, the Nisha Ganatra-directed Late Night, the Ridley Scott-directed All the Money in the World and the Palme d’Or winner The Square.

As Deadline revealed, Imperative recently made a deal with Paramount to distribute Killers of the Flower Moon, the adaptation of the David Grann book which Martin Scorsese will direct with Leonardo DiCaprio starring, with a script by Eric Roth. Imperative most recently wrapped Lyrebird, a drama that stars The Square‘s Claes Bang and Guy Pearce, directed by Dan Friedkin.

Before Conde Nast, Steckler was EVP at Imagine Entertainment, and SVP Production at Fox Searchlight. Among the films he shepherded were Black Swan, Juno, Crazy Heart, 127 Hours and (500) Days of Summer. He started at di Bonaventura Pictures and Spyglass.