Jennifer Lopez Sets Up Drug Lord Pic ‘The Godmother’ At STX

STXfilms and Jennifer Lopez are reteaming for a third time after Second Act and the upcoming Hustlers. The latest is The Godmother, her project about real-life notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, aka “The Godmother.”

Lopez will play Blanco. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, as well as Julie Yorn will produce from a screenplay by Regina Corrado (Deadwood: The Movie) and Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos).Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn will executive produce. The Godmother was originally set up at HBO three years but is now pushing forward on the big screen.

The Godmother follows the ups and downs of Blanco who outsmarted and outhustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords who reportedly was worth more than $2 billion, and was a key figurehead in Miami’s bloody Cocaine Cowboy Wars.

Related Story MGM Bolsters Communications Team With Hires & Promotions As STX & Fox Exits Continue

“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” said Lopez. “She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters – notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with STX for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life.”

“We love working with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny.They are extraordinary producers and we value their partnership and trust. This is an epic true crime story that Jennifer is passionate about telling and we can’t wait to begin production on The Godmother with her and her team,” said Fogelson.

Lopez is repped by CAA and managed by The Medina Co. Winter and Corrado are repped by CAA. Kate Vorhoff is overseeing the project on behalf of STXfilms.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Hustlers starring Constance Wu and Lopez will make its world premiere at TIFF. The movie, based on the true story of savvy strippers who turned the tables on their Wall Street clients, opens Sept. 13.