Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ Jumps From STX To Universal; Maluma Joins Cast

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me is returning to Universal after it was set-up at STX. Going way back, the movie was initially set up at Uni by studio brass Donna Langley and Peter Cramer, and now the Kat Coiro-directed feature is back there with all elements intact.

.Maluma Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock

In addition, we hear that Colombian-singer rapper Maluma has joined the cast and will play the fiance to Lopez’s pop star. Marry Me goes into production this October in New York.

Described as Notting Hill meets The Proposal, Marry Me centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. What starts as a goof ends up becoming an exploration of relationships, expectations and destiny. The pic is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. John Rogers and Tami Sagher adapted the screenplay with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce alongside John Rogers. Executive producers are Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B Roberts.

Lopez is repped by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsch Wallerstein. Wilson is with UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Lopez has the Lorene Scafaria-directed feature Hustlers aka Queens at STX which is set for release on Sept. 13. The project is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, “Hustlers” which follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lopez also made the romantic comedy Second Act at STX which cost before P&A $16M and grossed over $72M worldwide.

Maluma is signed with Sony music, and counts a Latin Grammy Award and two Latin American Music Awards. He has collaborated with such artists as Thalía, Shakira, Madonna and Ricky Martin. His songs “Chantaje” with Shakira and “Medellín” with Madonna have reached the top of the Hot Latin Songs.

In the wake of such misfires as Ugly Dolls and Poms, STX is looking to financially restructure itself and is seeking funding.