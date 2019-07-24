Jennifer Lawrence, Paolo Sorrentino Team On Makeready Mafia Story ‘Mob Girl’

Makeready has set a feature adaptation of Pulitzer Prize reporter Teresa Carpenter’s non fiction crime story Mob Girl, with Jennifer Lawrence to star as the mob wife turned police informant Arlyne Brickman, and Paolo Sorrentino to direct the film. Angelina Burnett (Halt and Catch Fire, The Americans) has written the script.

This is the first project since Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver set a first look at Brad Weston’s Makeready. Lawrence will produce with Justine Polsky, Sorrentino and Wildside’s Lorenzo Mieli. Makeready partner and Head of Film Pam Abdy and Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.

Sorrentino created the Jude Law-Diane Keaton-starrer The Young Pope and has directed 10 episodes of its followup The New Pope for HBO and Canal+, with John Malkovich joining the cast. He wrote and directed the films Youth and The Great Beauty.

Brickman sounds almost like a female version of Henry Hill from Goodfellas. She grew up on the Lower East Side of New York City, always surrounded by mobsters. She was drawn to the glamorous lifestyle and dated many “wiseguys” and ran errands for the mob. Years later, this mob girlfriend became a police informant and major witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family.

Said Makeready’s Weston: “Seeing this story from a woman’s point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story. We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne’s strength and unique perspective to life on screen.”

