Jeffery Wright has been cast as The Watcher, the narrator of What If…?, Marvel’s upcoming animated series for the Disney+ streaming service. The news was revealed Saturday during Marvel’s jam-packed Hall H presentation at Comic-Con.

Wright fittingly was in San Diego already, participating earlier today in HBO’s panel that previewed the upcoming Season 3 of Westworld. He has been twice Emmy nominated for playing Bernard Lowe on the sci-fi series.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said Saturday that What If…? is coming in summer 2021, with the majority of the MCU live-action actors doing voice-overs to reprise their roles. Originally announced during Disney’s investor day reveal of Disney+, the series from Marvel Studios will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

“The Watcher is a non-earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multi-verse and occasionally may or may not intervene with the doings of earthlings,” Wright said.

It marks the first animated series from Marvel Studios.

Disney+ launches November 12, 2019 streaming content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.