Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found in his cell on Tuesday with injuries to his neck in what may have been a possible suicide attempt.

The New York Post reports that Epstein was found “nearly unconscious” by guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he’s incarcerated on sex-trafficking charges. He is being held without bail and reports have speculated that he may cooperate with authorities who are seeking to unlock a larger conspiracy that may involve politicians, celebrities, media people and financial giants.

How Epstein sustained his injuries is unclear. The Post story reported that he may have inflicted the injuries on himself, or been attacked by another inmate.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. He has been charged with operating a ring for abusing teenage girls in various locations, including a Caribbean island, his Manhattan townhouse and an estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The charges stem from activities from 2002 to 2005.

He has pleased not guilty and has tried to secure bail, reportedly offering $100 million as security. But a judge has not allowed him to leave custody.