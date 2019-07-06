Click to Skip Ad
Bezos Divorce Finalized, Transferring Huge Block Of Amazon Shares To MacKenzie Bezos

Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos are now officially divorced after 25 years of marriage, leading to the transfer of 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com to MacKenzie Bezos. The order formalizing the split was signed Friday by a King County, Washington judge.

The 19.7 million shares represent a 4% stake in Amazon and are valued at $38.3 billion. Jeff Bezos, who remains the founder and CEO, holds a 12% Amazon stake worth $114.8 billion, leaving him still the world’s wealthiest person.

MacKenzie Bezos earlier stated that she gave up all interests in the Washington Post and space exploration company Blue Origin. She has also signed the Giving Pledge in May, which is a promise to donate half her fortune to philanthropic causes.

The couple have two children and filed a parenting plan with the courts earlier this week.

 

