Jeff Daniels To Star & Executive Produce ‘Rust’ Drama Series At Showtime

Showtime has given a straight-to-series order to Rust, a drama based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, starring and executive produced by Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, Godless). Oscar nominee Dan Futterman (Capote) will write multiple episodes of the series, which is co-produced with Platform One Media.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Rust is a compelling family drama that will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

“Jeff Daniels is a bona fide giant on stage and screen, and Dan Futterman is a special writer and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them together at Showtime,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment Showtime Networks. “With vibrant characters caught in an unpredictable murder mystery, Rust will tell the relevant and touching human story of the corrosion of the American dream.”

Rust is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Michael De Luca (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Daniels and Elisa Ellis (Narcos, Hannibal) for Platform One Media, which is headed by CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh.

The project initially was given a straight-to-series order in 2017 at USA Network, but ultimately did not go forward. At the time, sources said the order was contingent on the producers finding a big star for the lead, which didn’t happen.

Daniels is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning in Best Lead Actor for The Newsroom and Best Supporting Actor for Godless. His other major credits include The Purple Rose of Cairo, Something Wild and The Squid and The Whale.

Futterman has received Oscar nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for writing Capote (also earning him a BAFTA nomination) and in Best Original Screenplay for co-writing Foxcatcher. Rust reunites him with Daniels, with whom he worked on The Looming Tower in which Daniels starred.