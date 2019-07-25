Jeff Bridges To Star As Retired CIA Officer In FX Drama ‘The Old Man’ From ‘Black Sails’ Co-Creators Jon Steinberg & Robert Levine

Jeff Bridges is returning to series television for the first time in over 50 years with FX drama The Old Man.

The Big Lebowski and Bad Times at the El Royale star will play a retired CIA officer in the series, which is written by Black Sails co-creators Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine.

The series, which is based on the eponymous novel written by Thomas Perry, centers on Dan Chase, played by Bridges, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

While Bridges starred in a handful of television movies and one-offs in the 1970s and 1980s, his last roles on a series television was on The Lloyd Bridges Show in 1963 and Sea Hunt.

It is exec produced by Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale exec producer Warren Littlefield, Bridges, Steinberg, Levine, Dan Shotz and David Schiff and produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company. Production of the pilot episode begins this fall.

The series was revealed by Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

“Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX,” said Grad. “Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We’re also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we’ve had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21.”

“Jeff Bridges is one of the most important actors of his generation. John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian, Nick Grad and their team at FX have built a home for content of unparalleled quality. Bert Salke and his team at Fox 21 have developed a sterling track record for generating said content. And Warren Littlefield has forgotten more about making great television than we will ever know. To call this a project a dream opportunity for us is almost certainly a gross understatement,” added Steinberg.

Bridges is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment, Steinberg is repped by WME and Sloane Offer, Levine by WME and The Littlefield Company is represented by WME and by Tom Hoberman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman LLP.