Former Disney France Boss Jean-François Camilleri Joins Echo Studio As President

Respected former Disney France chief Jean-Francois Camilleri has been named President of Paris-based Echo Studio, an international production firm dedicated to creating content with social impact. The move comes about three months after Camilleri announced his departure from Disney where he had spent 30 years in various roles both in France and Los Angeles.

In his new post, Camilleri will develop Echo Studio’s activities including content production, distribution, social impact campaigns, digital and experiences.

At Echo, he reteams with Yves Darandeau and Emmanuel Priou of Bonne Pioche who are also partners in the company. The trio previously worked together on 2005 Oscar winner March Of The Penguins while Camilleri was running Gaumont Buena Vista where he developed local co-productions and acquisitions. Following the success of Penguins, Camilleri created Disneynature in 2008 and became General Manager and Executive Vice President for the label, dedicated to producing theatrical wildlife films. Credits include Oceans (2010), African Cats (2011), Chimpanzee (2012) Bears (2014) and Monkey Kingdom (2015).

Serge Hayat, partner and former Echo Studio President, says, “Following Jean-François’ departure from Disney, it seemed natural for us to ask him to join Echo Studio adventure as our partner and as President. His enthusiasm and his expertise in producing and distributing impact contents will be incredibly valuable for our development. We are very proud to welcome Jean-François.”

Camilleri adds, “Several months ago, I took the decision to give a new direction to my professional life and invest myself fully in order to contribute to a meaningful future. I know the strength of images and the power of cinema. Echo Studio is the perfect home to develop impact production with exciting projects, powerful storytelling and high production value. I am very excited and honored to join the team of Echo Studio and develop the 360 degree vision.”

Echo was founded in 2017 and works across theatrical, TV and streaming content. The company partners with NGOs, worldwide institutions and foundations to create powerful impact campaigns and experiences in order to inspire change and engagement.

The first feature, Forward (Demain Est A Nous), from producer/director Gilles de Maistre, follows kids around the world who contribute to a better tomorrow though incredible local initiatives. Apollo Film releases in France on September 25.

Echo is also partner on Buoyancy from Australian director Rodd Rathje. Inspired by a true-story of modern slavery on fishing boats in Thailand, the film will get theatrical releases throughout the world in 2019/2020.

With Bonne Pioche, Echo is further co-producing Walking On Water, a feature debut from Aïssa Maïga, for a theatrical release in 2020.

Alliance Entreprendre and Philippe de Bourbon are also partners at Echo.