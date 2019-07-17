Javier Bardem In Talks For Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake

Oscar-winner Javier Bardem is in talks to join Disney live-action remake of the aminated classic, The Little Mermaid. He’s circling the role of King Triton, the father of Ariel, who is being played by Halle Bailey. Rob Marshall is directing the live-action/CGI feature from a script written by David Magee.

Harry Styles is also reportedly in talks for the role of Prince Eric. Previously announced cast includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder.

Marc Platt, Marshall, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and John DeLuca are producing the pic for Disney. The original film’s composer Alan Menken is back to write new music and will craft the lyrics with Miranda.

Bardem, who picked up on Oscar for his role in the 2007 Coen Brothers movie, No Country for Old Me, will co-star in Dune, the Denis Villeneuve-directed film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel, which is set up at Legendary.

