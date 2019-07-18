Jason Priestley & Caitlin Carmichael To Topline Female-Focused Car Racing Drama ‘Speedway’ From Meritage Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestley and Caitlin Carmichael (Dwight in Shining Armor) will star in Speedway, a female-focused car-racing drama currently in development from Jane Kelly Kosek’s Meritage Pictures. Priestley, a former race car driver himself, will also serve as executive producer and is set to direct a number of episodes in the potential series, which is being pitched to broadcast and streaming networks.

Created and written by Kosek with a story from Kosek, Penny Edmiston and Chelsey Neders, Speedway follows 15-year-old Jordy (Carmichael) through her journey to become a race car champion. The series takes a fresh look at the race car industry through the eyes of a young, talented race car driver from a small town, who experiences many obstacles in her journey, including being taken seriously as a professional driver. Priestley will play a top race car driver who oversees one of the last remaining family-owned race tracks in America.

Priestley executive produces with Kosek, Edmiston and Neders. Julie Stern, former executive at Lifetime and OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, will serve as a consulting producer.

“Racing is one of the few sports that pits women against men in direct competition. Women have the talent to win, but are often denied the opportunity. My hope in creating Speedway is to shine a light on the exciting drama that exists on and off every race track, and be a catalyst toward recognizing female race car drivers and their incredible talent. It’s time to give women the opportunity they deserve to be winners on the track,” said Kosek.

“Having spent years behind the wheel of a race car, I am thrilled to be a part of a drama that promotes women in the sport of car racing,” says Priestley of his involvement. Added Carmichael, “Speedway will empower and inspire its audience, especially young girls, to confidently follow their dreams. I’m ecstatic to work alongside Jason again and truly can’t imagine a better team to ignite this project.”

Priestley is best known for playing Brandon Walsh on the original series Beverly Hills, 90210 and the upcoming BH90210 reboot, as well as starring and executive producing Ion Television’s Private Eyes. Priestley also has a background in racing, having been a race car driver for more than a decade.

Carmichael is the female lead of the BYUtv series Dwight in Shining Armor, which was recently picked up by Paramount for international distribution. Other notable credits include the Netflix film Wheelman, Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself and the upcoming film Epiphany.

Kosek and Edmiston are producers of the recently released film Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable. Their producing credits include the films Bones Brigade: An Autobiography, Beauty Mark, 20 Weeks, Epiphany, Take Me Home, and Not Since You. The producing duo are also currently in production on Good Samaritan, a documentary about a 12-year-old building a school in Haiti, and have optioned film rights to New York Times best-selling author Jennifer Armentrout’s novel The Problem with Forever.

Priestley is repped by Buchwald and Thruline. Carmichael is repped by Paradigm and LINK Entertainment.