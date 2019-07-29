Jason Momoa Attached To Star In Revenge Drama ‘Sweet Girl’ For Netflix

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to topline Sweet Girl, a revenge action film set up at Netflix. Brian Andrew Mendoza is directing the pic for his directorial debut. He’ll also produce the project alongside Momoa as well as Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson on behalf of ASAP Entertainment.

The storyline follows a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.

The screenplay is by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner with current revisions by Will Staples. Martin Kistle is the executive producer.

Sweet Girl marks Momoa’s second go around with the streaming platform. He’s toplined three seasons of the Netflix period drama, Frontier, which was co-created by Peyton, who also executive produced with Momoa, Fierson, and Mendoza.

Momoa’s turn at the King of Atlantis (a.k.a Arthur Curry) brought in over $1B at the worldwide box office for Warner Bros and DC. A sequel is dated for December 16, 2022. Momoa is set to play Duncan Idaho in Legendary’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, Dune, and stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, See.

