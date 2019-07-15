Fox News Media Hires Industry Veteran Jason Klarman As EVP Marketing

Jason Klarman, who helped launch Fox News Channel and was a marketing exec at the cable news network until moving on to top positions at the likes of USA Cable, Bravo, Oxygen and Fullscreen Media, is officially returning to the Fox News fold.

He has been named EVP Marketing at Fox News Media, the company said Monday, news that comes after as a consultant Klarman created and implemented FNC’s recent “America is Watching” marketing campaign launched during the upfronts and was also a key cog in the launch the SVOD platform Fox Nation.

In his new role, Klarman will oversee brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the Fox News Media suite of networks and platforms that comprise Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox News Digital (Fox Nation, Fox News Radio, Fox News Headlines 24/7 and Fox News podcasts). He will report to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

“After welcoming Jason back into the Fox News fold last year to launch Fox Nation, he made an immediate and substantial impact across all of our businesses with his strategic approach to branding and wowed us with his creativity in the process,” Scott said. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him once again.”

Klarman most recently was president of Hashtag Media Ideas, a content, marketing and digital strategy consulting company.