Jason Alexander Boards Indie Comedy ‘Faith Based’

EXCLUSIVE: Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander has signed on to join Faith Based, an indie comedy from director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett currently filming in Los Angeles.

It’s a satire of the Christian film industry that follows two friends, Barnett and Tanner Thomason (both Funny or Die regulars), who come to the realization that all “faith based” films are extremely profitable and set out on a mission to make one of their own.

Alexander, who earned multiple Emmy noms for his role as George Costanza, will play Nicky Steele, the eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid scheme and hero to Barnett’s character.

Lance Reddick, Danielle Nicolet, Carly Craig, Seinfeld co-star Danny Woodburn, and Christoph Sanders are among the cast

Lone Suspect is producing with Giles Daoust of Title Media, Thomason, and Tim Kerigan. Exec producers are Catherine Dumonceaux, Reddick, and Matthew Emerson.

Alexander, whose recent credits include The Orville and Young Sheldon, is repped by Yumkas Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Gendler-Kelly.