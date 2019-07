James Wan is set to direct an untitled horror film for New Line before he begins work on Aquaman 2.

The plot is under wraps for a screenplay he’ll co-write with Ingrid Bisu, and that he’ll produce through the Atomic Monster banner with Michael Clear.

Pic, per Variety, is being financed via Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, the latter of which will retain China distribution rights.

A fall shoot in Los Angeles is planned.