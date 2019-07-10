‘Jeopardy!’ Phenom James Holzhauer Leads 2019 Tournament Of Champions Field

James Holzhauer, whose lucrative two-month run as Jeopardy! champion goosed the veteran game show’s ratings in the spring, will face off against Emma Boettcher — the woman who ended his streak — and 13 others in its annual Tournament of Champions.

The field consists of the players who won the most games since the previous winners derby, as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship champs. All will be vying for the $250,000 grand prize during the 10-day event that airs November 4-15 in syndication. Watch the announcement video and see the list of contestants below.

Sony Pictures TV

Holzhauer became a sensation on the Alex Trebek-hosted show starting in April, when he began a jaw-dropping 32-game winning streak. Hordes tuned in as he racked up mounds of cash — setting the single-episode record for most money won on April 9 and proceeding to break it 14 times — and went nearly a dozen games without questioning an answer incorrectly.

The professional gambler from — where else? — Las Vegas had been chasing the all-time winnings mark of $2.52 million set by Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings in 2004. But he met his match in Chicago librarian Boettcher during the June 3 episode and ended with a “mere” $2,462,216 tally. His final game drew the biggest ratings for Jeopardy! in 14 years.

Here are the contestants for the 2019 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, followed by the announcement video: