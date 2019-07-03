Longtime Fox Marketing Exec James Finn Exits

James Finn, mostly recently EVP and Head of Marketing at FoxNext and co-head of marketing at Fox Home Entertainment, said Wednesday he was exiting the company after an almost 20-year run. Finn sent out an email to staff and media announcing the news.

The latest exec departure comes amid much upheaval at 20th Century Fox after it was acquired — along with other 21st Century Fox assets — by Disney in an industry-shifting $71.3 billion deal, with most culling coming among the film distribution and international units.

It’s unclear whether Finn was part of that wave or left on his own.

“For nearly 20 years I’ve called Fox my home, and I’ve read many of these ‘peace out’ emails,” Finn wrote today. “While some have been inspiring, sweet, funny and kind, nearly all of them have been too long. So I’ll try to break that trend. I’ve been incredibly fortunate in every step of the way. Thank you to my colleagues, my mentors, my family, my friends and my team for making it so much fun. See you soon.”

He added as a PS: “I intended to keep it shorter but I had already hit the send button before I could edit it down.”

FoxNext is the games and VR division at 20th Century Fox and has seen success with its first mobile game Marvel Strike Force.