James Corden Snags Most Emmy Nominations For Any On-Air Talent In 2019

The Late Late Show star James Corden, and executive producer Ben Winston have set 2019 Emmy records. The Television Academy has updated the list of this year’s Emmy nominations following producer credit vetting. It reveals Corden is the most nominated performer/producer/writer for the 71st Emmy Awards with seven nominations, the most for any on-air talent, while Winston leads all individual nominations with eight.

Corden and Winston each received nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Interactive Program for The Late Late Show with James Corden; Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program for The Late Late Show Karaoke Primetime Special 2019; Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool; and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Corden also received a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for The World’s Best, and Winston received nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (live) for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool.

In addition, executive producer Rob Crabbe also has five nominations.

CBS received a total of 69 Emmy nominations across multiple platforms including the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS All Access, Showtime and Pop.

The 71st Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15, and will be telecast on Saturday, Sept. 21.